Laredo Kid comments on the importance of facing The Elite 

When All Elite Wrestling first came into existence, Laredo Kid competed for the promotion in one of the most popular matches in AEW history. In a six-man tag team match featuring him teaming with the Lucha Brothers vs. The Elite, Laredo Kid and the five other Superstars stole the show at Fyter Fest 2019. The two teams also faced under the AAA banner in another instant classic.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres in a recent interview, Laredo Kid discussed his matches against The Elite and what it was like for him to compete against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Laredo Kid on facing The Elite in AEW and AAA

During the interview, the AAA sensation claimed that initially, he was a bit nervous about teaming up with The Lucha Brothers. However, Kid has always regarded Penta and Fenix as his brothers.

“Yes, the truth is, I was a bit nervous at first. I knew we were going to make a good team. Penta and Fenix, they are brothers, and I had to join them."

While teaming up with each other, people thought that the three luchadors were connected, and almost came out with the win in what was a great match against The Elite. However, in AAA, Kid, Fenix, and Penta eventually beat The Elite.

"Inside the ring, people realized that we connected. It was a very good match and we almost came out with the victory. But it was a great experience and I was very happy with that experience. Then we had a rematch at AAA where we beat the 3 of them”.

Laredo Kid will be facing Kenny Omega at the upcoming TripleMania XXVIII event on the 12th of December. The newly crowned AEW Champion will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Kid in a match that promises to be an instant classic. A win for Kid would add another title to his collection and make him a double champion instead.