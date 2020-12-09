Laredo Kid on the importance of his AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega

In the lead-up to the biggest match of his career against Kenny Omega, AAA Mega Championship #1 contender Laredo Kid spoke with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Moraes Torres.

During the interview, Laredo Kid discussed the importance of facing Kenny Omega at TripleMannia XXVIII and expressed his happiness of getting this big opportunity.

Additionally, the reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion also mentioned that he feels prepared ahead of his clash with Omega. He stated he couldn't have asked for better timing for the opportunity to knock at his door.

“Yes, the truth is I feel happy. I am very happy for this great opportunity to face one of the wrestlers that is classified as one of the best in the world and has been in great companies. He (Omega) has had great battles. He has many five star matches. Great talent inside the ring. And to be given the opportunity to wrestle him is excellent. I've been doing a very good job to be able to earn this opportunity to face Kenny Omega for the Mega Championship. I feel prepared and I think this good moment came at while I am at my best moment.”

Check out Laredo Kid's interview with Lucha Libre Online below:

When is Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid?

Kenny Omega will be returning to AAA territory on December 12th for TripleMania XXVIII. The newly-crowned AEW World Champion will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid in what promises to be another exciting encounter between two of the best Superstars on the planet.

That being said, Omega would have to pull off one of the best performances of his career to get past a resilient Laredo Kid. And, given the fact that Omega intends to add more titles to his collection, he would have to give 100% to make sure that he holds onto his AAA Mega Championship.

On the other hand, Laredo Kid has the opportunity to become a double champion in AAA if he could beat Omega.