Late former WWE Superstar's son's hypes up AEW Dynamite debut tonight

On July 10, 2023, Nick Wayne celebrated his 18th birthday, and he will be getting the ultimate present this week on AEW Dynamite, his All Elite Wrestling debut, something that the young prodigy is extremely excited about.

Nick, son of former WWE star Buddy Wayne who wrestled the likes of Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon, and Ted DiBiase in the 1990s, was offered an AEW apprentice deal in February 2022 by Darby Allin after making a name for himself on the independent circuit.

The deal came with the condition that not only could Nick not wrestle for AEW until he was 18, but that he had to graduate high school too. Now that he's an 18-year-old who has graduated high school, he will make his Dynamite debut this week against Swerve Strickland. Taking to social media this morning, Wayne seems very motivated for the biggest match of his career.

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. After a year an a half of mentally and physically preparing for this date, it's finally here…It's Wednesday, you know what that means. #AEWDynamite

Wayne has already achieved big things during his career, including being a former DEFY World Champion and defeating TNA and ROH legends the Motor City Machine Guns to win the GCW Tag Team Championships with his 'East West Express' partner Jordan Oliver.

Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite will actually be their third match against each other

For people who have either never heard of Nick Wayne or are simply new to All Elite Wrestling, some might wonder, out of all of the people on the roster, why has Swerve Strickland been chosen as Nick Wayne's first opponent.

The reason is the two men have actually had one of the most exciting rivalries in DEFY Wrestling history, and have not only wrestled each other twice before but have both defeated each other in the past.

Swerve picked up the win over Nick at 'DEFY 50' back in February 2022, a match that took place just two weeks after Darby Allin offered Nick his AEW deal. After more than a year of working for it, Wayne got his rematch against Swerve at 'DEFY The Realest' in a brutal match that ended with Wayne becoming the new DEFY World Champion.

