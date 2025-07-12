Late WWE legend's son finally returns to Tony Khan's promotion at major show

The son of a late WWE legend has just made a sudden appearance for Tony Khan and his company tonight. The second-generation star came to the aid of his faction and helped them score a major win.

Brodie Lee Jr. (AKA Negative One) became the honorary leader of the Dark Order following the passing of his father. He has not been an active member, but has made sporadic appearances alongside his factionmates. Only three active members remain in the faction: Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

Earlier tonight, during the Zero Hour pre-show for ROH Supercard of Honor, Dark Order took on Frat House in trios action. It was a close match, but eventually chaos abounded with the Frat House taking the advantage due to outnumbering the Dark Order.

However, the odds were evened by the late former WWE Superstar's son. He also had reasons for interfering with this match, as Preston Vance (FKA Number 10), who was once part of the Dark Order, was now their enemy. His turning his back on the faction a few years ago was something that broke Negative One's heart.

Brodie Lee left a great legacy following his great career with several promotions, including WWE and AEW. His son may just be starting his career, and he has a good place to start as the leader of the Dark Order when the time comes.

