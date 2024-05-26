Latest on Jamie Hayter’s AEW status before Double or Nothing tonight - Reports

Jamie Hayter has been away from the ring due to an injury for close to a year now and there are recent reports about her latest whereabouts just before AEW Double or Nothing tonight.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion was last seen in in-ring competition at Double or Nothing last year in May, where she lost the title to Toni Storm. Since then, she has been inactive and the fans have been waiting earnestly for her to make a return soon.

However, it looks like her fans will have to wait a bit longer. Reports have emerged about her situation just before the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view tonight. PWInsider has reported that Jamie Hayter is unfortunately not in Las Vegas and that she is not slated to be at the show.

This news comes as a bitter blow to her fans who had hopes of her turning up at the show to make her presence felt. It will be interesting to see when she will make her return and how she might be reintroduced back into the fold.

A lot of things have changed in AEW since Jamie Hayter was last seen inside the ring and having her back will mean that there will be new storylines and matches for her to be a part of.