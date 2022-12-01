"Leaving AEW and going back to Triple H" - Wrestling world goes into a frenzy following massive betrayal on Dynamite

This week on Dynamite, MJF made an appearance alongside William Regal. The AEW World Champion was celebrating winning the title.

MJF began by criticizing the current AEW World Championship's appearance, saying that the belt was ugly. He then asked William Regal to unveil the brand new AEW World Championship, calling it the “Big Burberry Belt.”

Friedman then recounted how his unholy union with Regal came to be, revealing that the former Blackpool Combat Club manager saw the potential in him to become the greatest villain of our time. MJF stated that he is going to be the world champion until the bidding war of 2024 and declared his intention to use the title to get the biggest contract in the history of the business.

However, the new World Champion wasn't done there. He continued to talk about William Regal, who assisted him in winning the title at Full Gear, and how much he likes and values him. After it seemed like he was concluding his promo, MJF punched Regal in the neck with Regal's own signature Brass Knuckles. Before dashing off into the crowd, MJF told Regal he was stupid for making a deal with the devil.

The shocking attack on Regal was immediately called out by wrestling fans on Twitter.

RING SPAN @ring_span #MJF #WilliamRegal Maybe there's more to William Regal leaving AEW and going back to Triple H's side in WWE after all!🤔 #AEWDynamite Maybe there's more to William Regal leaving AEW and going back to Triple H's side in WWE after all!🤔 #AEWDynamite #MJF #WilliamRegal

Justin Wrestling @WWENXTGuy #AEWDynamite MJF Attacks Regals knocks him out cold 🥶 Damn MJF Attacks Regals knocks him out cold 🥶 Damn 😲 #AEWDynamite

DAVESTO @DavidAusbun2 MJF attacks William Regal, solidifying that he used him to get the title. #AEWDynamite MJF attacks William Regal, solidifying that he used him to get the title. #AEWDynamite

ً𝓔𝓭𝓭𝓲𝓮🏌‍♂️ @ThirtyyK



#AEWDynamite Man I love the WWE references especially from MJF Man I love the WWE references especially from MJF#AEWDynamite

Jesse Mr GQ Cantu @Mr_GQ_Cantu I love MJF but this promo derailed when he mentioned WWE. Bro you’re the AEW world champion, put YOUR brand over. #AEWDynamite I love MJF but this promo derailed when he mentioned WWE. Bro you’re the AEW world champion, put YOUR brand over. #AEWDynamite

❌❌❌ @SASOuttaNowhere he might go to Hollywood cause y’all so ugly & sloppy MJF saying WWE might not even win the bidding war of 2024he might go to Hollywood cause y’all so ugly & sloppy #AEWDynamite MJF saying WWE might not even win the bidding war of 2024 😂 he might go to Hollywood cause y’all so ugly & sloppy #AEWDynamite

Following the assault, Regal was carried out on a stretcher. Shortly after, cameras behind the scenes captured Regal and Bryan Danielson being taken from the arena in an ambulance.

