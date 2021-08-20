Wrestling legend who got AEW's Arn Anderson's big break in WCW revealed (Exclusive)

Arn Anderson is one of the most legendary names in wrestling history, but were it not for Black Bart, we might not have known the legendary Horseman as we know him now.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Black Bart delved into one of the many stories he had up his sleeve. One of them pertained to AEW's Arn Anderson.

The one-time NWA National Heavyweight Champion revealed that it was him who got Arn Anderson his job in WCW when Arn was "starving to death."

"I'm gonna tell you the truth, you know, I'm not gonna candy coat it, I'm not gonna lie. The deal with Telly Swallows and me, Arn Anderson and me. You know, I'm the person that got Arn Anderson his job in WCW. When he was in Pensacola, starving to death. He hit Jerry Stubbs, I've done podcasts on both of them, on the rebuttal that one of them Tony is discussing me and calling me a stupid SOB and that I cut my head for free," Bart said.

Black Bart is a wrestling legend with a very storied career across multiple promotions. He won championships in many territories and wrestled big names like Barry Windham, Demolition, Kevin Von Erich, Mike Rotunda, Legion of Doom, The Hart Foundation and Dustin Rhodes.

Bart, real name Richard Harris, worked as a trainer post retirement and was instrumental in helping John Bradshaw Layfield become the superstar he ended up becoming.

Arn Anderson has been with AEW since 2019

Arn Anderson is one of the finest tag team wrestlers of all time and one of the defining names of the territorial days.

He's currently in AEW working as a mentor and coach for his son, Brock Anderson as well as Cody Rhodes.

He made his debut in 2019, helping Cody defeat Shawn Spears. Since then, he has been a constant presence at ringside during Cody's matches. Brock will be taking on Malakai Black with the hopes of avenging Black's attack on Arn Anderson at AEW Road Rager.

