Legendary duo finally reunites in AEW; crowd erupts in cheers

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:53 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

For the first time in two years, a popular duo has reunited in AEW, much to the delight of the crowd. This was a surprising twist to tonight's show, given that it had been long-awaited by the fans.

'Hangman' Adam Page was out moments ago on Dynamite as he spoke about his win over MJF at Forbidden Door. He also addressed several topics, including Will Ospreay's injury and his eagerness for a rematch with Friedman should he come looking for it.

He was then interrupted by Don Callis. The veteran wanted to make it clear that several stars, including members of his family, were interested in his AEW World Championship. He then brought out four of them, and they began to swarm around Hangman like sharks. Page did not bat an eye and took them on despite the huge numerical disadvantage.

JetSpeed came to his aid, but eventually they too were overwhelmed by the numbers. It didn't help that Callis handed foreign objects to his men. Ultimately, Kenny Omega ended up being the one to even the odds.

In a callback to their past as AEW Tag Team Champions, Omega and Hangman were able to connect with their combination finisher, which involved a Buckshot Lariat and V-Trigger connection. The two then hugged it out after coming out on top against the Don Callis Family.

This was their first time together since AEW All In 2023, when they took on Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita. They ended up losing that match and went their separate ways, with Kenny Omega eventually going on a hiatus due to diverticulitis, and Hangman Page heading down his path of darkness.

Tonight's reunion was reminiscent of the early days of AEW when the two were the most dominant duo in the company. It remains to be seen whether this will ultimately lead to them teaming up again.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW.

