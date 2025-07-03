  • home icon
  • Legendary duo finally reunites in emotional moment at AEW Dynamite 300

By Sujay
Published Jul 03, 2025 02:44 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw the reunion of a legendary duo. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
AEW Dynamite 300 saw the reunion of a legendary duo in what was a truly emotional moment. This would have deeply moved the fans and given them something to remember.

Kota Ibushi took on Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show. Despite delivering an excellent performance, the 43-year-old star lost. Okada, who is now part of the Don Callis family, teamed up with his faction to attack Ibushi.

As they were attacking Kota Ibushi, the legendary Kenny Omega came out. The International Champion was taken out by Kazuchika Okada a few weeks ago in a vicious attack. With his return on Dynamite tonight, Ibushi and Omega reunited and also looked to turn back the clock to bring back the Golden Lovers, a faction they started during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Kenny Omega’s return has come just in time as All In Texas is near. Both he and Kazuchika Okada will put their titles on the line in a Winner Takes All unification match for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship.

It will be interesting to see how their rivalry develops over the next few weeks as they prepare for AEW’s biggest event of the year.

