  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Legendary figure who was last seen in WWE 14 years ago shows up in AEW

Legendary figure who was last seen in WWE 14 years ago shows up in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 27, 2024 04:49 GMT
A popular figure was in attendance tonight at Double or Nothing [Photo courtesy of Instagram]
A popular figure was in attendance tonight at Double or Nothing [Photo courtesy of Instagram]

A popular personality was in attendance for AEW Double or Nothing tonight in Las Vegas. He was even spotted celebrating with Swerve Strickland following his big win. This would be Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr.

The world-renowned boxer has a win-loss record of fifty straight victories, with 27 of these being knockouts spanning almost three decades. This was not his first time being in attendance for a wrestling show as he was also involved a few times with WWE. His last appearance for the promotion was in 2009 for an episode of WWE RAW in Las Vegas.

Tonight at Double or Nothing, Floyd Mayweather was spotted in the crowd during the match between Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. Following the former winning the title bout, the AEW World Champion and the multi-time boxing world champion were seen celebrating together in the crowd.

also-read-trending Trending

It is safe to say that Mayweather was enjoying his time in the crowd tonight, and with another incredible win from Swerve Strickland, everyone in the crowd seemed to enjoy it as well.

With this being the fifth anniversary of AEW, and Double or Nothing, it seems that the promotion has pulled out all the stops to bring an incredible show for the fans.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी