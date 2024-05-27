Legendary figure who was last seen in WWE 14 years ago shows up in AEW

A popular personality was in attendance for AEW Double or Nothing tonight in Las Vegas. He was even spotted celebrating with Swerve Strickland following his big win. This would be Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr.

The world-renowned boxer has a win-loss record of fifty straight victories, with 27 of these being knockouts spanning almost three decades. This was not his first time being in attendance for a wrestling show as he was also involved a few times with WWE. His last appearance for the promotion was in 2009 for an episode of WWE RAW in Las Vegas.

Tonight at Double or Nothing, Floyd Mayweather was spotted in the crowd during the match between Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. Following the former winning the title bout, the AEW World Champion and the multi-time boxing world champion were seen celebrating together in the crowd.

It is safe to say that Mayweather was enjoying his time in the crowd tonight, and with another incredible win from Swerve Strickland, everyone in the crowd seemed to enjoy it as well.

With this being the fifth anniversary of AEW, and Double or Nothing, it seems that the promotion has pulled out all the stops to bring an incredible show for the fans.

