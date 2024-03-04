Legendary figure snapped at AEW Revolution 2024

A legendary figure in professional wrestling and a veteran announcer was spotted at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

The legendary figure in question is David Crockett. David is the brother of renowned wrestling promoter back in the 1970s and 1980s, Jim Crockett Jr. He is also a legendary announcer, best known for his time in NWA, doing color commentary alongside Tony Schiavone.

Meanwhile, David Crockett reunited with Schiavone during the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV. David has made multiple appearances on All Elite TV in the past as well. Moreover, Crockett was invited to Greensboro Coliseum as one of the special guests on the occasion of Sting's retirement match, as he has known The Icon for a long time.

David Crockett was also asked about The Icon's last match and how he feels about his opponents, The Young Bucks. David stated that you do not mess with a man's family, referring to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson attacking Sting's sons on an episode of AEW Dynamite recently.

Meanwhile, the wait for The Icon's final match is finally coming to an end in Greensboro, North Carolina. It remains to be seen what transpires.

