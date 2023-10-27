Legendary journalist Bill Apter says AEW won't let him conduct interviews with its wrestlers anymore (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter has expressed frustration with AEW's refusal to grant interviews to wrestling media.

It seems that Tony Khan's promotion is facing a challenging time, with fans expressing dissatisfaction and wrestlers becoming frustrated with their positions in the promotion.

Now, even wrestling journalist Bill Apter, a highly respected figure in the wrestling business, appears to be experiencing difficulties with the All Elite Wrestling.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that he has been trying to get interviews with AEW stars for months but has constantly been denied.

"I had mentioned to both of you, Mac, it was you and I were discussing that I do interviews with WWE guys on the Apter Chat, indie guys, veterans, but why no AEW, right? So AEW, I have asked ad nauseam for the past six months or more about doing AEW interviews, storyline-based, just based on their angle. So, whatever, I'm not one of these guys that does the politics, and I keep getting from their PR thing, 'Dear Bill, thanks for the email. We're not doing interviews." [5:41-6:20]

Furthermore, he talked about when WWE had imposed similar restrictions on wrestling magazines, but still, they were open to working with mainstream media:

"Well, the other thing is, all those years that WWE banned the magazines, also didn't let any wrestling press do interviews, but they would let Associated Press, ESPN, you know. But now WWE is a pleasure to work with because, you know, if we need an interview, we get an interview. And I never thought another company would come along without open arms to the press, and you can pick and choose who you want to give them to. And you know, I have been doing this for 51 years. I have a reputation that I don't do cr**py interviews and that I don't ask the wrong questions. I don't pin people down," Apter said. [6:47-7:28]

Booker T suggests Tony Khan should focus on AEW and not worry about WWE

Booker T is concerned that Khan is too focused on trying to beat WWE rather than concentrating on AEW.

Speaking in an interview, Booker T said Khan should be more focused on building up his promotion:

"I don’t know what Tony Khan’s modus operandi is, I don’t know what his fixation on WWE is but I’ve said this once, I’ll say it a thousand times – Tony Khan got a hell of a product, he’s got a hell of a thing going but I really think that just like WCW, they focused on ‘WWE, WWE’, everything they were doing, they were trying to counterprogram every Monday night," Booker said. (H/T - Wrestletalk)

It will be interesting to see if Khan and his promotion decide to take any shots at the Stamford-based promotion.

