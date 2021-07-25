Legendary manager heaps praise on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Legendary manager Don Callis has heaped praise on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, stating that he ranks above the level of a wrestler.

Kenny Omega, apart from AEW, has also become a pioneer in other wrestling promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and AAA. The Best Bout Machine has become a force to be reckoned with. He even earned the right to be called the Belt Collector as he's holding all three top championships of these promotions. His on-screen manager Don Callis has also played a pivotal role in his success as a champion.

KENNY OMEGA IS THE NEW AEW WORLD CHAMPION!



What can Don Callis and Kenny Omega have to say at Impact on Tuesday?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AOYknE3JLj — ❤️𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊❤️ (@brienutbutter_) December 3, 2020

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Don Callis revealed that someone asked him to rank Kenny Omega historically as a wrestler. The Invisible Man added that Kenny Omega doesn't fall into the category of a wrestler, and in fact, he's above all the famous public figures of the world.

I was recently asked where @KennyOmegamanX ranked historically as a “wrestler”. Kenny is not simply a wrestler he is Van Gogh, Che Guevara, Prince and Mozart. Next level, we are not even in the same business as the “wrestlers”," Don Callis said.

With his current gimmick and in-ring performances, Kenny Omega deserves the right to be called the elite wrestler in all the promotions he's currently working with. The fact that all these wrestling companies made him their world champion is a testament to the trust that these promotions have in Kenny Omega.

What's next for Kenny Omega in AEW?

Evil Uno is ready for Fight For The Fallen. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/y5lHxY0SUI — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 22, 2021

Kenny Omega, alongside The Elite, is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Hangman Page and the Dark Order. Both teams will clash against each other in a five-on-five elimination match on the upcoming Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite.

There's an added stipulation to the bout. If the babyface team wins, Hangman Page and the Dark Order will earn an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World and Tag Team Championships, respectively.

The match will no doubt be the highlight of the show, given that the elimination stipulation has a long history in the professional wrestling business.

Dark Order will die standin' up. pic.twitter.com/uLf4hKMA1K — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 19, 2021

Fans always turn the clock back to the Team Cena vs. Team Nexus bout from WWE. Although the match in AEW may not be at that level, there's a lot of hype among fans.

