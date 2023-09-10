Legendary manager is keenly tracking CM Punk's next move after AEW release (Exclusive)

After his AEW release, the CM Punk controversy has been the talk of the town all over social media, with fans eager to see Punk's next move. A former WWE manager is also interested to see which promotion CM Punk will land in.

The man in question is none other than Dutch Mantell, who is keeping a close eye on the next move of The Second City Saint.

CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling last week after a physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

Speaking with Mac Davis on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran talked about CM Punk.

"Now the next thing I'm looking forward to and it may come out... I'm highly-highly interested in what Punk's gonna say." [From 08:05 to 08:20]

Check out the entire episode below:

Wrestling Veteran Dutch Mantell compares AEW to WWE

former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke on the controversies happening in All Elite Wrestling and WWE, and advised the Jacksonville-based promotion to handle them in a better way.

The veteran also praised WWE for turning their incidents into storylines and talked about how All Elite Wrestling should take notes.

Speaking with Mac Davis on the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell compared All Elite Wrestling to WWE.

"Let's just compare AEW to WWE, WWE has taken their backstage problems and turned them into real-life angles. That's what they've done. It looks like to me that the best angles of AEW are behind the camera. Turn those cameras around, We got editing equipment and If you cut and raise hell we can take all that out, That just adds to the reality of it. There's no acting involved, you don't have to be told by some agent what to do or what to say, just be you and we're gonna go with it from there." [From 10:30 to 11:15]

Check out the video below:

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive Smack Talk video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.