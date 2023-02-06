Legendary WWE event involving Triple H inspired current AEW champion to become a pro-wrestler

Triple H is the current WWE head of creative. Prior to becoming a wrestling booker, the Game was a legendary pro wrestler himself. He was a part of the first-ever Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002, a Pay-Per-View that inspired AEW World Champion MJF to become a pro wrestler.

Elimination Chamber is one of the most famous match types in WWE. It became so popular that the Stamford-based promotion introduced a Premium Live Event by its name. The first instance of the match occurred at Survivor Series 2002. Other than Triple H, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and Chris Jericho were involved in the mayhem.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter to reveal that he was present at Madison Square Garden when that show happened. He further stated that this was the night he decided to become a future World Champion.

"Madison square garden. I was there live. I was 7. That was the night I decided I was going to become a world champion and a generational talent." - MJF tweeted.

MJF won his first major World Title when he defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022 to capture the AEW World Championship. He is currently involved in a feud with Bryan Danielson. The Salt of the Earth will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite when he goes one-on-one against Konosuke Takeshita.

MJF has praised WWE CCO Triple H in the recent past

MJF has never shied away from showing his appreciation towards AEW's rival promotion. A few months back, he had a lot of nice things to say about the King of Kings.

"Who is Triple H now in 2022? COO [of WWE]. What else is there to talk about?" Friedman reasoned. "Even if we're only talking about his wrestling career, I think he still winds [up] there. The Rock, Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Randy Orton, Bautista, Ric Flair, at one point... he made all of these people. And I'm forgetting names. I know I am. And it's because he was so incredibly hated that when he went through the curtain and entered that ring... I'll put it this way. If Wheeler Yuta was standing across from him, they would chant Yuta's name. Now, who does that remind you of?" (h/t: ScreenRant)

MJF's AEW contract will expire in 2024 and he is yet to pen down an extension. It will be interesting to see where he winds up in the near future.

