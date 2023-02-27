Legendary WWE personality shows up at ROH TV tapings this week

Professional wrestling fans were in for a treat as a former WWE ring announcer made a surprise appearance at the ROH TV tapings in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

Tony Chimel is a legendary WWE ring announcer who spent 38 years with the company before being released in 2020. He's known for his distinctive voice and catchphrases, such as "The following contest is scheduled for one fall!" and has been announced for WWE shows like Raw, SmackDown, and pay-per-views.

Tony Chimel's appearance at the ROH TV tapings has sparked speculation among wrestling fans about a potential future role in the company. However, it has been confirmed that Chimel will not be doing the ring announcement for the television taping as long-time ring announcer Bobby Cruise is still on duty for the new program.

ROH, which was purchased by AEW President Tony Khan, taped their first shows under new ownership in Orlando over the weekend. The first episode of the program is set to premiere on Thursday, March 2, and features several noteworthy moments, including teases for the Supercard of Honor main event.

With the new ownership and Tony Chimel's surprise appearance, it will be interesting to see what new direction the company takes in the coming months.

Legendary WWE ring announcer reflects on iconic match

WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel recently took to Twitter to reflect back on the iconic match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan at No Way Out. Chimel announced the match, which saw The Rock emerge victorious with the help of a chair and interference from Vince McMahon.

Chimel, who is widely regarded as the "GOAT of ring announcers," tweeted about the match, bringing back memories for fans. Fans remember his legendary voice, making the announcement at the end.

"The GOAT of ring announcers with the announcement at the end" Chimel tweeted.

The match is considered one of the greatest in history and Chimel's role in it will always be remembered by wrestling fans.

