Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has major criticism of AEW

Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was quite critical of AEW and its fans in a recent post on his Twitter page.

Jim Korderas. as he was named in WWE, enjoyed a 22-year long career in the company from 1987 to 2009. Throughout his tenure, he was part of many memorable segments. Korderas was present in the ring during the incident that led to Owen Hart's tragic demise at Over The Edge,

Korderas regularly voices his opinions on wrestling, particularly when it comes to AEW and WWE. In a recent tweet, Korderas called out AEW fans for not taking well to criticism about the company.

"Still amazes me that when I critique AEW people on here lose their sh*t but when I critique WWE, which I do more often crickets," wrote Korderas. "Just an FYI, I want ALL companies to do well. Oh well, Canadian Heat magnet. LOL."

Still amazes me that when I critique AEW people on here lose their sh*t but when I critique WWE, which I do more often crickets. Just an FYI, I want ALL companies to do well. Oh well, Canadian Heat magnet. LOL — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) August 19, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Korderas acknowledged that AEW fans are buying into everything the company does. But he also argued that, in order to attract newer fans, AEW will need to fix some little things.

I get their diehard audience has bought all in to what they are selling but to grow the audience they need to fix the little things that new fans won't overlook or ignore. Just my opinion. https://t.co/nrPfIy2eyc — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) August 19, 2021

Korderas offered advice to AEW on his daily rant

In today's #ReffinRant the honeymoon period is over, there should be no more free passes. Ignoring blatant misses & claiming all is well doesn't help for future growth IMO. ScrewsvNEED TIGHTENING! #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/diQNbKJVuY — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) August 19, 2021

Jim Korderas has his own "Reffin' Rant" show where he gives his opinion on wrestling topics. During today's rant, he spoke about the refereeing issues plaguing AEW Dynamite and how the focus should be on storytelling and selling moves.

"There are issues with the refereeing, I keep talking about it constantly and it continued last night," said Korderas. "In fact, it went backwards,. Instead of tightening the screws, they've been stripped completely. In some of the matches, yes, they're exciting and fun, but you're taking away from the storytelling aspect."

Korderas made valid points, which is to be expected of someone with his level of experience in the industry. Hopefully AEW does "tighten the screws" on refereeing a bit and focus more on in-ring storytelling as much as they do on storylines.

Check out the video below, where Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam break down everything that happened on AEW Dynamite as well as WWE NXT:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Colin Tessier