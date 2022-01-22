"What an awful awful thing to say" - Legendary WWE star slams Bully Ray's comments on Jon Moxley

Bully Ray's comments on Jon Moxley drew the ire of fans and wrestling personalities on social media.

Former WWE NXT and Divas champion Paige chimed in on the controversy on Twitter, taking a shot at the iconic tag team star.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that Jon Moxley should have taken more accountability for his absence during his promo that opened AEW Dynamite.

He compared the former world champion's absence due to alcohol addiction to Tommy Dreamer's issues and stated that the former Dean Ambrose owed an apology to the fans.

Jon Moxley's wife Renee Paquette called out Bully Ray.

Paige replied to the tweet, taking a shot at Bully Ray by claiming fans always preferred Devon Ray over him.

"There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say." - Paige tweeted.

Bully Ray's comments on the Jon Moxley situation

The complete comments from the former WWE tag team champion on Jon Moxley were as follows:

“I did enjoy that they started off with Moxley,” Bully said on Busted Open Radio. “They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer’s] case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around.”

Bully continued, “We have our demons. These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans. You don’t have to apologize to the boys even though the boys do count on you but any one of those guys and gals could have the same problems that you did. And trust me, I came up in an era where a slew of men and women had their demons.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley made a triumphant return to in-ring action when he faced Ethan Page at AEW Rampage. The former Lunatic Fringe emerged victorious, but it wasn't a straightforward win as he was made to work hard.

