Omos' recent opponent achieves rare feat this week by appearing on both WWE RAW and AEW Rampage

Leo Sparrow became one of the only performers in wrestling history to have appeared on both WWE RAW and AEW Rampage in the same week.

He first competed on the Monday night show, where he lost a squash match to former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos. Sparrow was introduced as Nick Sanders by the announcers on RAW. Despite being decimated in seconds by Omos, Sparrows did his job perfectly by selling his opponent's offense.

Later, on Rampage, the indie star featured in Max Caster's diss track, which he created to mock his and Anthony Bowens' opponents for next week's Dynamite, Sting & Darby Allin. Sparrow appeared twice in the video, first at the 28-second mark and later at the 40-second point. Check it below:

It's also worth noting that Leo Sparrow trained at the same wrestling school as Caster and Bowens, i.e., Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. Former WWE star Brian Myers is the head trainer at the school.

It now remains to be seen if Sparrow makes another appearance on either AEW or WWE's programming in the coming weeks.

The Acclaimed could be on the losing side at next week's AEW Dynamite

Though their diss track was pretty impressive, it seems unlikely they could win against Sting and Darby Allin at Wednesday night's Dynamite. However, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens could learn plenty by stepping inside the squared circle with a legend like Sting.

Fans can expect Andrade El Idolo to interfere in the match as he's currently embroiled in a feud with Allin. Plus, with the former seemingly striking a business partnership with Matt Hardy and his stable, Hardy Family Office, Sting and Darby Allin could be surrounded by many enemies at the show.

