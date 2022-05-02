Former WWE star Leon Ruff makes his debut at AEW Dark Taping

The AEW roster gained another former WWE star as Leon Ruff debuted during the Dark Taping last Sunday.

In WWE, Ruff appeared a couple of times on RAW and SmackDown as an enhancement talent. Later on, he joined NXT, where he faced stars like Swerve Strickland (formerly known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott). He also defeated Johnny Gargano to win the North American Championship during his time there.

Ruff was released from NXT in August 2021. Since then, he has wrestled in GCW as 'Terminus.' His AEW Dark debut took place in Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, earlier this Sunday.

Leon Ruff's appearance raises questions about his next destination in wrestling. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will sign him in the future.

Leon Ruff has been compared to a young Jeff Hardy

A comparison with the legendary Jeff Hardy is no small compliment, and Leon Ruff has reportedly been on the receiving end.

Hardy requires no introduction to even casual wrestling fans. His high-flying skills and in-ring prowess gained him a loyal fanbase during his time in WWE. He recently joined AEW, reuniting with his brother Matt Hardy.

According to Fightful, a WWE star compared Ruff to a younger version of Jeff Hardy:

"One wrestler on the WWE main roster compared Ruff to an early Jeff Hardy as a name that everyone wanted to work with, even if it was an enhancement match, because of the lengths he went to in order to make people look good," wrote Ross Sapp and DeFelice.

While Leon Ruff is making his first appearance in AEW, Jeff Hardy has reformed his old stable, the Hardy Boyz, alongside Matt Hardy. He's scheduled to face Bobby Fish this week on AEW Dynamite to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Do you think Leon Ruff will be signed to AEW in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

