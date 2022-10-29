Create

"Let this man be a dominant singles competitor" - Twitter debates Tony Khan's decision to put top AEW star in another faction

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 29, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Tony Khan brought back Powerhouse Hobbs on this week
Tony Khan is the President and head of creative in AEW

Wrestling fans on Twitter debated Tony Khan's decision to put AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs in The Embassy.

In the main event of this week's AEW Rampage, Wardlow successfully defended the TNT Championship against Matt Taven. Despite constant interference from The Kingdom, Mr. Mayhem was successful in defending his title once again.

Post-match, Taven and Mike Bennett took the fight to Wardlow, only for Samoa Joe to step in and make the save. This led to Powerhouse Hobbs' entry, as he went after WarJoe, allowing Brian Cage and Gates of Agony to blindside the two men from behind.

Taking to Twitter, fans seemed divided by AEW's decision to put Hobbs in another faction after the dissolution of Team Taz. While some were in favor of Tony Khan's decision, others simply wanted Hobbs as a singles competitor and even called for him to win the TNT Championship.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Samoa Joe?Powerhouse Hobbs vs Wardlow?INJECT. IN. MY. VEINS.
@DrainBamager @KwesiW1 Yes!Also Brian Cage vs Samoa Joe would be a great match for Joe’s title!
Gotta say. That belt looks MIGHTY good in the hands of P P P P POWERHOUSE HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs #AEWRampage https://t.co/fkA7e0KNuh
Please please please do not put Powerhouse Hobbs in The Embassy.He was literally stuck in an endless Team Taz feud for what seemed like an eternity and there is no need to throw him into another stable again.Let this mans be a dominant singles competitor. https://t.co/3bEYm1SinF
Gotta say. That belt looks MIGHTY good in the hands of P P P P POWERHOUSE HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs #AEWRampage https://t.co/fkA7e0KNuh
TONY DON'T PLAY WITH ME Is Powerhouse Hobbs the NEW Member of the Embassy Faction? #AEWRampage
Powerhouse Hobbs is in The Embassy too? Is Prince Nana’s AEW gimmick that he’s one of those YouTube wrestling video muscle perverts?
Powerhouse Hobbs in the Embassy. Prince Nana gonna get this man some gold. #AEWRampage
I wanna see Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT championship #AEWRampage #AEW
powerhouse hobbs should beat wardlow at full gear

Wardlow won the TNT Championship a few months back when he defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight. Meanwhile, Hobbs turned on his former friend Ricky Starks before the two embarked on a heated rivalry.

It remains to be seen how a potential feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow will be booked by Tony Khan.

Would you like to see Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comment section

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...