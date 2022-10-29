"Let this man be a dominant singles competitor" - Twitter debates Tony Khan's decision to put top AEW star in another faction

Wrestling fans on Twitter debated Tony Khan's decision to put AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs in The Embassy.

In the main event of this week's AEW Rampage, Wardlow successfully defended the TNT Championship against Matt Taven. Despite constant interference from The Kingdom, Mr. Mayhem was successful in defending his title once again.

Post-match, Taven and Mike Bennett took the fight to Wardlow, only for Samoa Joe to step in and make the save. This led to Powerhouse Hobbs' entry, as he went after WarJoe, allowing Brian Cage and Gates of Agony to blindside the two men from behind.

Taking to Twitter, fans seemed divided by AEW's decision to put Hobbs in another faction after the dissolution of Team Taz. While some were in favor of Tony Khan's decision, others simply wanted Hobbs as a singles competitor and even called for him to win the TNT Championship.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Powerhouse Hobbs vs Samoa Joe?

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Wardlow?



jack @onewingedace @DrainBamager

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling Please please please do not put Powerhouse Hobbs in The Embassy.



He was literally stuck in an endless Team Taz feud for what seemed like an eternity and there is no need to throw him into another stable again.



B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB TONY DON'T PLAY WITH ME Is Powerhouse Hobbs the NEW Member of the Embassy Faction? #AEWRampage TONY DON'T PLAY WITH ME Is Powerhouse Hobbs the NEW Member of the Embassy Faction? #AEWRampage

Tom. @NotThatTomGreen Powerhouse Hobbs is in The Embassy too? Is Prince Nana’s AEW gimmick that he’s one of those YouTube wrestling video muscle perverts? Powerhouse Hobbs is in The Embassy too? Is Prince Nana’s AEW gimmick that he’s one of those YouTube wrestling video muscle perverts?

Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel Powerhouse Hobbs in the Embassy. Prince Nana gonna get this man some gold. #AEWRampage Powerhouse Hobbs in the Embassy. Prince Nana gonna get this man some gold. #AEWRampage

mo @thelast_mo powerhouse hobbs should beat wardlow at full gear powerhouse hobbs should beat wardlow at full gear

Wardlow won the TNT Championship a few months back when he defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight. Meanwhile, Hobbs turned on his former friend Ricky Starks before the two embarked on a heated rivalry.

It remains to be seen how a potential feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow will be booked by Tony Khan.

Would you like to see Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comment section

