"Let this man be a dominant singles competitor" - Twitter debates Tony Khan's decision to put top AEW star in another faction

Wrestling fans on Twitter debated Tony Khan's decision to put AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs in The Embassy.
In the main event of this week's AEW Rampage, Wardlow successfully defended the TNT Championship against Matt Taven. Despite constant interference from The Kingdom, Mr. Mayhem was successful in defending his title once again.
Post-match, Taven and Mike Bennett took the fight to Wardlow, only for Samoa Joe to step in and make the save. This led to Powerhouse Hobbs' entry, as he went after WarJoe, allowing Brian Cage and Gates of Agony to blindside the two men from behind.
Taking to Twitter, fans seemed divided by AEW's decision to put Hobbs in another faction after the dissolution of Team Taz. While some were in favor of Tony Khan's decision, others simply wanted Hobbs as a singles competitor and even called for him to win the TNT Championship.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Wardlow won the TNT Championship a few months back when he defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight. Meanwhile, Hobbs turned on his former friend Ricky Starks before the two embarked on a heated rivalry.
It remains to be seen how a potential feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow will be booked by Tony Khan.
Would you like to see Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comment section
Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.