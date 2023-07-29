"Let me redeem myself AEW" - 31-year-old star issues heartfelt apology to fans after latest setback

AEW star Kip Sabian posted a defiant message on Twitter after losing his match against Komander on Rampage.

On this week's episode of the Friday night show, Kip faced Komaner in a singles competition. The bout involved a lot of aerial action as both stars left nothing in the ring and gave it their all. During the match, the 24-year-old failed to deliver a shooting star press from the ropes, allowing Sabian to capitalize.

Kip had an advantage with his wife Penelope Ford in his corner as she did distract Komander, but Sabian was not able to get the victory, despite many near falls. After initially failing to land the shooting star press, Komander finally hit his finisher and picked up the win.

Sabian took to Twitter following his loss on Ramage and said:

"After #AEWRampage tonight, I owe some apologies. Let me redeem myself. Let me show you in my home nation. Send Daddy Kip’s boy to Wembley."

With Sabian's public message, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will be able to book him for a match at the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

AEW All In is on course to break the attendance record

With All In taking place at Wembley Stadium, there has been a lot of fanfare regarding the event, and fans are thronging in numbers to book their tickets for the show.

Last month, there were reports that Tony Khan and co had sold over 75,000 tickets, and Dave Meltzer gave even more encouraging news on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer said that 76,929 tickets have been sold, and Tony Khan's company is well on course to sell even more. The veteran journalist stated that AEW is just 3800 tickets away from breaking the all-time attendance record, which is currently held by WWE as WrestleMania 32 brought in 80,709 fans.

With such encouraging news, fans should be excited that very soon, AEW will be a legitimate contender to take on WWE on the world stage.

