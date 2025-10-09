"Let's bring him back home" - Veteran believes Vince McMahon brought back current WWE star after watching him on AEW (Exclusive)

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has gone on to become one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. It has attracted some of the biggest stars from across the globe, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada among others all having wrestled for the company.
Many stars have even left Tony Khan's promotion for pastures new, with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk being the most high-profile exits. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that seeing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon brought Cody back to his company after seeing his success in All Elite Wrestling.
He was speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge when he made this claim. He said that he believes that the exposure CM Punk and Cody Rhodes got by being on AEW led to WWE bringing Cody back. This move paved the road for CM Punk's return as well.
"I'm going to stick with this, that the saturation of AEW with Cody and CM Punk getting exposed on their TV made WWE look and say, why aren't we doing something with this guy? Let's bring him back home." Bill Apter said.
Ever since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has become an even bigger star than he was in AEW. He became the first person since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles, winning the 2023 and 2024 editions. He would then dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, bringing an end to his 1316-day title reign.
That wouldn't be the only historic title reign Cody would end in the promotion, as he put an end to John Cena's record-breaking 17th World Championship reign as well, taking the title off him at SummerSlam.
