"Let’s go make it official at Revolution" - Twitterverse goes berserk after Christian Cage returns to AEW

Professional wrestling fans were sent into a frenzy on February 15th, 2023 when Christian Cage made a shocking return to AEW on Dynamite. The match between Jungle Boy and Brian Cage has ended. However, the drama was far from over.

As Jungle Boy celebrated in the ring, Christian Cage appeared at the top of the ramp, much to the surprise of everyone in attendance. Despite wearing an arm sling and being referred to as injured in the commentary, Cage charged towards him.

In a sudden turn of events, the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion used pepper spray on Jungle Boy before taking off his arm sling, revealing that he was not injured after all. He then hit Jungle Jack Perry Boy with his signature Kill Switch finishing move, leaving the young wrestler laying in the middle of the ring.

Fans took to Twitter in droves to express their excitement and shock at the former ECW Champion's return.

It's clear that this match-up was delayed due to Cage's injury, but with his return, it's possible that the rivalry could pick up where it left off and lead to a showdown at, Revolution.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

