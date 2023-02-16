Create

"Let’s go make it official at Revolution" - Twitterverse goes berserk after Christian Cage returns to AEW

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Feb 16, 2023 08:50 IST
Christian Cage made his returned on AEW Dynamite
Professional wrestling fans were sent into a frenzy on February 15th, 2023 when Christian Cage made a shocking return to AEW on Dynamite. The match between Jungle Boy and Brian Cage has ended. However, the drama was far from over.

As Jungle Boy celebrated in the ring, Christian Cage appeared at the top of the ramp, much to the surprise of everyone in attendance. Despite wearing an arm sling and being referred to as injured in the commentary, Cage charged towards him.

In a sudden turn of events, the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion used pepper spray on Jungle Boy before taking off his arm sling, revealing that he was not injured after all. He then hit Jungle Jack Perry Boy with his signature Kill Switch finishing move, leaving the young wrestler laying in the middle of the ring.

Fans took to Twitter in droves to express their excitement and shock at the former ECW Champion's return.

Check out the reactions below:

@AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend Let’s go 🔥 make it official at revolution!
@JDfromNY206 Big time grudge match for revolution (the same ppv that caused all the issues Christian had with jungle boy)
@JDfromNY206 Revolution looking good
@JDfromNY206 Him squashing jungle boy again is what we wanna see
Christian Cage is back and healthy! Very excited to finally truly see Christian vs. Jungle Boy. #AEWDynamite
Christian Cage is back thank gawd. #AEWDynamite
@AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend The king is back
@AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend Heel Christian has always been one of my favorites. Glad he's back!
@AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend @Christian4Peeps IS BACK!!!!! #AEWDYNAMITE #AEW #aewontbs https://t.co/vovjJtWrp4

It's clear that this match-up was delayed due to Cage's injury, but with his return, it's possible that the rivalry could pick up where it left off and lead to a showdown at, Revolution.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
