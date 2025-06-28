“Let's talk baby”- MJF wants to buy off massive AEW star

MJF is one of the snarkiest stars in All Elite Wrestling. He is known for his prowess on the microphone and his unfiltered promos. Max is also as unhinged on social media as he is on AEW programming. He recently shared his interest in buying off Brody King ahead of their Fatal Four-Way match on AEW Dynamite.

Maxwell is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the second spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas. His competitors in the match will be Brody King, AR Fox, and Anthony Bowens. Meanwhile, the newest Hurt Syndicate member showed interest in using unfair means to win the match.

He shared a post on X (fka Twitter) while sharing the match graphic and wrote that he hates his job. After Brody King replied to his tweet, saying he is going to hate it even more, Max wrote that he has a lot of money and is ready to talk.

"Let’s talk baby. I got ALOT of money!!!!" he wrote.

Fans are really excited for the Fatal Four-Way Match at Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see who wins the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

MJF received praise for his surprise return at MLW

MJF made a surprise appearance outside of AEW recently. He invaded MLW Blood & Thunder to attack his rival, Mistico. He came out disguised under a luchador mask, hidden under a black vest and mask. The mask was the one he stole from Mistico at Grand Slam, and he claimed things weren't over between them.

It was reported by Fightful Select that people within AEW had no problem with MJF's appearance. In fact, they really liked how the segment played out, as MLW has also been consistently getting good attendance.

It will be exciting to see Max go one-on-one against Mistico once again. Fans are really excited to see their rematch.

