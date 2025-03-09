Leyla Hirsch makes a huge announcement after AEW exit, congratulations to the 28-year-old star

Leyla Hirsch was signed with AEW from 2020 up to her contract's expiration earlier this year. She regularly performed on AEW Dark and in the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. She was born in Moscow, Russia, but at the age of eight, she was adopted by an American couple and moved to the USA.

Ad

The 28-year-old star is among the few openly lesbian stars today. In October 2023, she got engaged to her partner. The couple recently tied the knot in New Jersey. A few hours ago, the former AEW star posted pictures from this cherished occasion along with a touching caption.

"This past month has been crazy to say the least. On February 28th, 2025, I finally got to tie the knot and marry my forever person. I am beyond grateful for all of the people that were there to celebrate with us. I am extremely excited to see what comes next for us. I love you, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch❤️," read Hirsch's post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Leyla Hirsch made her professional wrestling debut in Combat Zone Wrestling in 2017.

Former AEW star Leyla Hirsch on intergender wrestling

Intergender wrestling on major American wrestling promotions is a rare occurrence. However, in the independent circuit, these matchups are perhaps a bit more quite common. In a 2024 interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW), the Hirsch said that she had gotten better at wrestling men. However, problems persist when she enters the squared circle with women.

Ad

"I genuinely think I got so much better wrestling guys. I didn't have to worry about, you know, laying it in and everything, because I like the physical style. Right. So, with the guys, there was no complaints. But some of the females, you get complaints. So, I was able to fully be myself and just show out," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Additionally, she also noted that Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly are her dream male opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback