"That was amazing" – AEW star sends a hilarious reaction over Stone Cold Steve Austin's segment at WrestleMania 38

AEW star Leyla Hirsch shared her hilarious reaction over Stone Cold Steve Austin's segment at WrestleMania 38 Night 2 in Dallas, Texas.

Shenanigans started when Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory via roll-up after the latter failed to hit The ATL. After the bout, Pat invited WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to the ring, and the latter obliged by revealing his wrestling gear. McMahon won the bout with Theory's distractions.

Steve Austin came out to interrupt McMahon & Theory's celebration, stunning the latter. The Texas Rattlesnake shared a beer with Vince before hitting him with a Stunner. Stone Cold then celebrated with McAfee, delivering another Stunner.

Hirsch posted her reaction on Twitter regarding the segment. She implied it was "amazing" to see the Stunner barrage, especially with Vince.

Legit Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla That was amazing That was amazing 😂😂😂

What is Leyla Hirsch up to in AEW?

After losing the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator against Thunder Rosa on March 9 Dynamite, Hirsch embarked on a mini rivalry with Red Velvet.

Hirsch and Velvet first squared off on the March 18 episode of AEW Rampage. Velvet won with a Corkscrew Kick and the help of Kris Statlander. Hirsch defeated Statlander in the Revolution Buy-In event, so the animosity is still there.

Check out their last match below:

Leyla had a rematch against Red Velvet on the March 23 episode of Dynamite. Hirsch hit Velvet with a turnbuckle from her trunks after distracting the referee.

Leyla punished Red Velvet by executing the cross-arm breaker. Statlander ran to the ring to stop the former by tossing her out.

What are your thoughts on Leyla Hirsch's reaction to Stone Cold Steve Austin's segment at WrestleMania 38? Drop your comments below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh