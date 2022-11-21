"Like buying a copy of Playboy after you've already f**ked three p**nstars" - Jim Cornette baffled by AEW burying top star at Full Gear 2022

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has questioned the logic in booking popular AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs to take a large portion of the punishment in the recent TNT Championship match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Wardlow took on Hobbs and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe in a huge three-way match at Full Gear, with Mr Mayhem having to deal with two men that were out for blood at the Prudential Center.

In the end, Samoa Joe picked up the victory, taking advantage of Wardlow delivering three powerbombs to Hobbs before wiping out the champion with his title belt and submitting the former Team Taz member to become a double champion.

With Powerhouse Hobbs being the one to sustain most of the punishment in the closing segment of the match, Jim Cornette thought Hobbs was buried and that the end of the match was anticlimactic. Here's what he had to say on the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience:

"Not only did Hobbs, the only pure heel in this match because Joe has just switched whatever the f**k, but Hobbs gets powerbombed three times and then choked out, which would be fine again somebody’s got to win, somebody’s got to lose in this thing if they bothered to get the kid over first. Sometimes it’s two years, they’ll come in and they’ll beat somebody for two years and then somehow he’ll start getting squash wins on television. It’s like buying a copy of Playboy after you’ve already f**ked three p**nstars, it’s anticlimactic. [From 3:06:26 to 3:07:11]

Samoa Joe will now have a huge target on his back for the remainder of the year, as he will also have people gunning for his ROH TV Title as the "Final Battle" event is right around the corner.

Jim Cornette thought the match made all of the guys involved look "normal"

Many were excited to see the AEW TNT Championship match as it pitted three of the biggest men on the roster against each other in a dream "hoss fight" situation.

That was a very good hoss fight with a surprising result as Joe becomes a double champion. Samoa Joe defeats Powerhouse Hobbs & Wardlow to win the TNT Championship after nailing Wardlow with the ROH TV Title and choking out Hobbs.That was a very good hoss fight with a surprising result as Joe becomes a double champion. #AEWFullGear Samoa Joe defeats Powerhouse Hobbs & Wardlow to win the TNT Championship after nailing Wardlow with the ROH TV Title and choking out Hobbs.That was a very good hoss fight with a surprising result as Joe becomes a double champion. #AEWFullGear

However, Cornette believes that this was the wrong move as none of the men looked that big as they were all roughly the same size, meaning that they all looked relatively normal by comparison.

"Now they’re going to have a three-way for the TNT title which is the way to make all the giants look normal is to put all these guys who are twice as big as everybody else on the roster in the ring together so they all look normal too," said Cornette. [From 3:04:18 to 3:04:40]

Given that it took someone as big and brutish as Samoa Joe to dethrone Wardlow as the TNT Champion, it looks as if it's going to be even tougher to take the title away from the Samoan Submission Machine in the near future.

