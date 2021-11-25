Lio Rush breaks silence after heartbreaking betrayal on AEW Dynamite

AEW's Lio Rush expressed disappointment at watching Dante Martin abandon him and choose Team Taz. The fiasco between Lio Rush and Team Taz over Martin came to an end on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

For the past few weeks, Team Taz has been trying to allure Dante Martin, one of the highest-rated young stars in AEW. During last week's Dynamite, Taz and Ricky Starks did their best to unsettle Martin, and the plan worked!

Martin decided to join Team Taz after ignoring Lio Rush's instructions, who asked not to sign the contract. After the show, Rush took to Twitter to share his feelings about Martin's betrayal. Rush said he's sad because he didn't only lose a student, but also a friend:

Will Lio Rush lock horns with Dante Martin?

After what happened during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it looks like a rivalry between Lio Rush and Team Taz is on the cards. Fans can expect The Man of the Hour to take on multiple members of Team Taz.

The Milk Man Experience @MikeyGoudie We're getting Lio Rush VS Dante Martin eventually and that is going to be insane #AEWDynamite We're getting Lio Rush VS Dante Martin eventually and that is going to be insane #AEWDynamite

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether Rush and Martin will end up locking horns. A classic bout between The Master and The Disciple will be the climax of this rivalry.

A former WWE star is open to the idea of wrestling in AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh