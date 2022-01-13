"Who's the best wrestler in the world?" - Lio Rush comments on AEW goals and 'The Forbidden Door'

Lio Rush outlined his goal for wrestling in 2022, the AEW star has one focus: being considered the best wrestler in the world.

Rush debuted in AEW during the Casino Battle Royale at the "Double or Nothing" pay-per-view in May 2021. However, he announced his retirement from wrestling shortly after the event due to mounting injuries and to spend more time with his family.

Towards the late stages of 2021, Lio Rush came out of retirement and was signed to an AEW contract. Now with the love of professional wrestling running through his veins once again, he has purpose.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo for "Instinct Culture," Rush outlined his goal to be in the conversation of the best wrestler in the world. He also said that he'd like to use "The Forbidden Door" to compete against the best from other promotions to prove himself.

"I want to wrestle every week, I want to wrestle every single person, I want to test myself, I want to test them," said Lio Rush. "That forbidden door comes into play, you start to make these dream match ups and you start to talk about “who’s the best wrestler in the world?” and that’s the conversation that I want to be a part of." (H/T Instinct Culture).

The AEW star has already accepted bookings for promotions like NJPW and GCW in 2022 to further state his claim as the best wrestler in the world. Fans will be looking forward to seeing how much the young man can grow.

Lio Rush will be appearing on AEW Dynamite

Outside of battle royales, Rush has a 100% record in AEW right now and will look to continue that trend in 2022. He has assumed the role of mentor to young prospect Dante Martin, who is in action on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork ! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you! https://t.co/g9s3FU3uOz

Rush will corner Dante Martin in his match with Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite. The match pits two of the most promising young talents in the world against each other for some very prestigious bragging rights.

