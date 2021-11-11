"First time I’ve ever had a conversation with Mox"- Former WWE star opens up on how Jon Moxley helped him in AEW

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest and most influential stars on the AEW roster. Lio Rush was a beneficiary of his wisdom as the former AEW world champion offered some useful advice to the former WWE star.

Lio Rush and Mark Henry had a sketchy past from their time working together in WWE. Once the Man of the Hour joined AEW, he had to work with the World's Strongest Man. The pair resolved their issues, with Lio Rush conversing with Jon Moxley in the process.

💀Heels Pops Chairshots💀 @Hpc2sweet There is some irony that Mark Henry and Lio Rush debut on the same night in AEW right? There is some irony that Mark Henry and Lio Rush debut on the same night in AEW right?

Lio Rush said the following on a recent episode of Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches:

“That’s pretty much what it is, just two very strong-minded individuals had a disagreement and now, it’s over. Everything’s good now, and I think a lot of people are coming to terms with that.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human. I just had a conversation with Mox. First time I’ve ever had a conversation with Mox, and I’ve known him for so long, but he said to me, ‘We’re all just humans doing human s**t and going through human s**t,’ and I always felt like that but I never knew how to express that in a way that didn’t come from anger. And now, it’s coming from a place of reason and of experience, and just being older and more knowledgeable. It’s going pretty good,” Lio Rush said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley was set to undergo a personality change in AEW

AVB @avbiswas1 Jon Moxley was in middle of a huge heel turn, adulation of his new book, and 2 weeks away from facing Bryan Danielson, who he sees as the GOAT.



It takes courage to walk away from this, admit you have a problem, and seek help to be a better and healthier man. Bless you. Jon Moxley was in middle of a huge heel turn, adulation of his new book, and 2 weeks away from facing Bryan Danielson, who he sees as the GOAT.It takes courage to walk away from this, admit you have a problem, and seek help to be a better and healthier man. Bless you.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter' Dave Meltzer, Jon Moxley was set to undergo a change in his gimmick prior to taking time off from AEW due to personal reasons.

The change wasn't specified, but it would be safe to assume that we would have seen a heel Jon Moxley for the first time in AEW. The signs had been there for a few weeks, as the former Dean Ambrose brutalized Wheeler Yuta and Dark Order's 10 on different episodes of AEW Dynamite.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even in his promos, Jon Moxley would allude to his apathy towards everything except his daughter and there was a general feeling that a heel turn was coming soon. Hopefully once Mox is back to full fitness, physically and mentally, we get to see him do what he does best and kick a**.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande