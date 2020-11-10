Lio Rush teases AEW appearance to face Darby Allin

The wrestling world were shocked over the weekend, when New Japan Pro Wrestling announced Lio Rush as a participant in this year's Super J-Cup. But if the Man of the Hour's latest tweet is any indication, he might soon appear on AEW Dynamite to challenge the TNT Champion, Darby Allin.

Rush is already scheduled to appear on future episodes of MLW Fusion that will be airing later on this year. However, MLW has had working relationships with AEW before, so it isn't something out of the realm of possibility and we could see it happen sooner rather than later.

Lio Rush vs. Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship?

When Cody Rhodes first became the AEW TNT Champion, he issued an open challenge out to the entire pro-wrestling world to come to Dynamite and get a shot. Will we see Allin doing the same thing going forward? It would open the door for someone like Rush to come in and challenge for the championship.

Allin obviously already has his hands full with people like the "Machine" Brian Cage and "Absolute" Ricky Starks, but that is only two title defenses in what some are guessing to be a very long reign for the new TNT Champion.

If Allin was to relaunch the open challenge that Cody offered, it would absolutely create some must-see television from AEW going forward.

Rush, who is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in his own right, is no stranger to championship gold. Holding titles across WWE, CZW, MCW, and others, you better believe that Rush would love to add some AEW gold to his resume.

Regardless of who would win the match, the fans would certainly be the winners if these two faced one another on a future episode of AEW Dynamite.