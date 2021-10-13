"It was like a movie scene"- AEW star explains Tony Khan's role in ending beef with WWE Hall of Famer

Lio Rush has revealed the role that Tony Khan played in squashing the beef between Rush and Mark Henry.

During their time in WWE, Lio Rush and the World's Strongest Man had a public real-life feud which stemmed from a number of accusations that both men had against each other. It almost spilled into lawsuits.

On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lio Rush discussed how Tony Khan played his part in helping the two men end their beef:

"The first time I meet Tony Khan, I was walking backstage trying to meet him for the first time and somebody told me he was in his office. I’ll never forget, it was like a movie scene, I open up the door a little and I see Tony Khan. I open it up more and I see Mark Henry. I’m like, ‘Of all times, why now?’, but I’m glad it happened that way because Tony knew about the issues we had together and he said we should probably talk it out, which we all agreed," Lio Rush said. (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)

The Man of the Hour had an acrimonious past with WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW Rampage commentator Mark Henry. Tony Khan played his part in helping the pair set their issues aside.

Tony Khan believes wrestling is entering another Golden Era with the rise of AEW

Tony Khan recently sat down with DAZN and stated that wrestling is about to enter another golden era and that "fans should strap in for a big ride":

“I think wrestling fans should strap in for a big ride,” Khan said. “We’re not there yet but I feel it’s close. Things are happening and I don’t think it’s going to be too long before wrestling fans are going to feel what I felt in the late 1990’s when WWE and WCW went at trying to provide the best entertainment possible. We’re about to enter another golden era for professional wrestling," Tony Khan said.

Whether the AEW boss' claim ends up being true or not remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that AEW's inception and subsequent rise has made the wrestling business much more interesting as a whole.

