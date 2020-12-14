Lio Rush wants a singles match with AEW's Kenny Omega

If the wrestling world has taught us anything over the last few weeks, it's that anything is possible. It's about time to start expecting the unexpected when it comes to professional wrestling. Dream matches that were once thought of as impossible due to contracts and company lines are beginning to look possible. Thanks to AEW's willingness to work with other companies, it's an exciting time to be a fan.

Earlier this evening on social media, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush took to Twitter to express his desire to face the current AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega:

"I've wrestled omega on a couple occasions in my earlier years, but never in a singles. That's something I'd want in the future. Maybe not next week or next month, but at some point. Yeah......What a delight that would be."

I’ve wrestled omega on a couple occasions in my earlier years, but never in a singles. That’s something I’d want in the future. Maybe not next week or next month, but at some point. Yeah......What a delight that would be. — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) December 14, 2020

Lio Rush vs. Kenny Omega in AEW is possible now

There were many fans who said Rush would be a perfect fit for AEW when he was released from his WWE contract earlier this year. There are plenty of talents in the company that the "Man of the Hour" would pair up well against. Even outside of WWE, Rush has still had a strong year. He recently participated in the Super-J Cup for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Should Rush become All Elite in 2021, it would be a safe bet that he and Omega could meet in a match at some point. If they do, the duo might steal the show on AEW Dynamite at some point in the future.

Check back on my time in evolve. Happened twice. — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) December 14, 2020

Would you be excited to see Lio Rush face "The Best Bout Machine"? Would you like it to happen in AEW or somewhere else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.