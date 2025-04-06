  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Listen, Megan Bayne is still green" - WWE Legend's honest assessment of the AEW star

"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green" - WWE Legend's honest assessment of the AEW star

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 06, 2025 16:03 GMT
Megan Bayne
Megan Bayne has been a dominant force in the ring (Image source: screenshot via AEW's YouTube channel)

Megan Bayne recently made her debut for AEW. A WWE legend has now given his honest thoughts about the young star.

Ad

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on The Megasus. Megan recently reappeared in AEW earlier this year and quickly showcased her raw strength and dominance in the ring. She has also been able to defeat two of the company's top stars; Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. Now, the star is set to compete for the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray opened up about Megan and said that she is still green in the ring despite her overall wrestling experience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay?" Bully said. "I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling. I had been in the business for six years before I stepped foot on ECW television. I was green as grass, because my experience in the business wasn't that much." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Bully Ray has no problem with Megan Bayne winning the AEW Women's World Championship at Dynasty 2025

After a short feud with Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne has set her eyes on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship. She has the chance to dethrone The Timeless One at Dynasty.

Speaking on the same episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray further added that despite being green, she still has the "IT Factor" to become champion, and he has no problem if Storm drops the title to Bayne at Dynasty 2025.

Ad
"Same thing with Megan. So she's extremely green. But I'll be damned if Megan Bayne doesn't have that "IT Factor." That girl looks like a freakin' amazon. She looks amazing, she looks like she could be a champion. I would have no problem with them switching that championship up and have Toni re-chase." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
Ad

It will be interesting to see if Bayne will be able to dethrone Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी