"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green" - WWE Legend's honest assessment of the AEW star

Megan Bayne recently made her debut for AEW. A WWE legend has now given his honest thoughts about the young star.

Ad

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on The Megasus. Megan recently reappeared in AEW earlier this year and quickly showcased her raw strength and dominance in the ring. She has also been able to defeat two of the company's top stars; Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. Now, the star is set to compete for the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray opened up about Megan and said that she is still green in the ring despite her overall wrestling experience.

Ad

Trending

"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay?" Bully said. "I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling. I had been in the business for six years before I stepped foot on ECW television. I was green as grass, because my experience in the business wasn't that much." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Bully Ray has no problem with Megan Bayne winning the AEW Women's World Championship at Dynasty 2025

After a short feud with Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne has set her eyes on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship. She has the chance to dethrone The Timeless One at Dynasty.

Speaking on the same episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray further added that despite being green, she still has the "IT Factor" to become champion, and he has no problem if Storm drops the title to Bayne at Dynasty 2025.

Ad

"Same thing with Megan. So she's extremely green. But I'll be damned if Megan Bayne doesn't have that "IT Factor." That girl looks like a freakin' amazon. She looks amazing, she looks like she could be a champion. I would have no problem with them switching that championship up and have Toni re-chase." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Bayne will be able to dethrone Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More