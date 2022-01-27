"It really put the division on the map" – WWE legend Lita on AEW match which elevated the women's roster

Lita has been a WWE stalwart for years but doesn't hesitate to acknowledge the swift rise of the AEW Women's division.

The four-time women's champion was among many female WWE stars who revolutionized women's wrestling in the Attitude Era. The WWE women's roster continued to gain prominence on television as time went by, while the AEW Women's division has also started thriving rapidly since its inception in 2019.

During the Hall of Fame podcast, Lita stated that the All Elite Wrestling Women's roster is no longer a "one-person show" as it once was with Dr. Britt Baker. She added that stars like Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose are also on a meteoric rise:

"I think they are finally starting to add and strengthen that roster because I think for a while it was a one-person show. It was like a Britt Baker show for quite a bit there, and now they are like, 'oh wait, we can't just throw Nyla (Rose) or Ruby (Soho) to the wayside, you gotta build everyone and keep it going.'"

The veteran believes the Unsanctioned Lights Out match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa last year helped put the entire division on the map:

"So to see put them more emphasis there, I remember seeing the Hardcore match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, it really put the division on the map."

On the March 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Baker and Rosa went to extreme lengths to deliver a pure bloodfest. These two women come to everybody's mind whenever someone talks about the backbone of the AEW Women's division.

Lita will enter WWE women's Royal Rumble match this year

The WWE Hall of Famer will be one of the entrants in the upcoming 30-women Royal Rumble match. She recently appeared on SmackDown for the first time in 20 years, and laid out reigning SmackDown women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Lita made only one Rumble appearance back in 2018, where she was eliminated by current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She will be vying to win the Rumble this year and main event WrestleMania 38.

