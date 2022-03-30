"I was watching all the time and I was watching Britt Baker ascend" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on former AEW Women's Champion's rise

Lita was approached by AEW in a bid to have her face former women's champion Britt Baker. The WWE Hall of Famer has commented on the former AEW Women's Champion's rise and why the move never materialized.

Britt Baker has steadily grown as a performer since signing for All Elite Wrestling. Her rise saw her become the AEW Women's Champion at Double or Nothing 2021 when she dethroned Hikaru Shida.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Lita discussed AEW's women's division.

“I was thinking about it. I was watching all the time and I was watching Britt Baker ascend,” Lita notes. “And I was watching the crowd really attach to her and they lobbed it up to work with her. As I was seeing AEW in general grow, (...) I was like, ‘she needs to have a big moment with somebody bigger than her,’ they have her, and Thunder Rosa, and Nyla Rose, (...) Ruby Soho later. But like, you can have those matches and elevate each other slowly but if there is somebody big that can come in like Sting did with Darby Allin, that’s where you can catapult somebody. So it did seem exciting.”

The former WWE Women's Champion then explained why she decided to go to WWE over AEW.

“But at the same time, their roster had a long way to grow and they’re still kind of getting their feet under them about how they want to present as a company, and then around that same time, WWE is talking to them. And just knowing how deep their roster already is, it just seemed like more possibilities and a better fit. Not to mention, like, it is home for me, right? I’ve been there since I was a kid. So, it was like, I wasn’t thinking about either company when I was, you know, when I was first approached." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Britt Baker recently lost the AEW Women's Championship

Britt Baker took on long-time rival Thunder Rosa in a steel cage match on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. It was a rematch from their title match at Revolution that Baker won due to interference.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker I can’t believe I’m saying this but Vickie just saved you all. Only thing worse than Vickie’s voice is a Thunder Rosa promo. #AEWDynamite I can’t believe I’m saying this but Vickie just saved you all. Only thing worse than Vickie’s voice is a Thunder Rosa promo. #AEWDynamite

However, in Thunder Rosa's hometown, La Mera Mera emerged victorious after a bloody battle to lift her first title in her All Elite Wrestling career. She became the fifth women's champion in the company's history.

