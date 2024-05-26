Liv Morgan receives five-word message from former WWE star following Women's World Title win

A former WWE star sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan after she won the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The star who congratulated Liv on social media is none other than CJ Perry (fka Lana).

CJ made her debut in All Elite Wrestling on September 3, 2023, but she has not appeared on AEW TV since December 2023. Amid her absence, Perry has been busy with her other endeavors outside of pro wrestling. Furthermore, she occasionally shares her reactions to certain events in the wrestling business.

CJ Perry has a heartfelt reaction to Liv Morgan winning the Women's World Championship. Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia with unexpected help from Dominik Mysterio.

After the show, CJ Perry shared the clip of Liv walking out of the arena with the Women's World Title, along with congratulating her friend on a major title win. CJ wrote the following on her Instagram story:

"Congratulations @yaonlylivonce so proud of you !!!!!"

CJ Perry's Instagram story

Perry and Liv Morgan are friends in real life as well, as they often share pictures with each other. Only time will tell if the two will be seen together in a wrestling ring again.

