Liv Morgan, Ruby Soho, and Sarah Logan send heartfelt messages on 6-year anniversary of The Riott Squad

Today marked the six-year anniversary since the Riott Squad's debut on the WWE main roster. Each of the three former members of the faction posted heartfelt messages and reminisced about their times as a unit.

The trio made their debut back in November 2017, on an episode of SmackDown Live. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan came to the main roster with the main goal of causing chaos. They were rather successful, as throughout their stint, they had gone head to head with a lot of the top women in the roster, including Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Each of the members posted simple messages for the occasion. They also posted some photos and video compilations of some of their fun moments with one another. These can be seen below.

"Memories I will carry with me forever. Happy Riott Squad Day," Soho tweeted.

"Happy Riott Squad day to my sisters for life. No matter how much time passes, or how much changes in our lives, I love you both unconditionally forever. 11/21/17," Morgan tweeted.

"HAPPY RIOTT SQUAD DAY!!! @realrubysoho @yaonlylivvonce," Logan posted.

What are each of the Riott Squad members doing now?

Despite not winning any titles in their time together as a faction, Riott Squad has still made a name for themselves in WWE. They also continued to do so upon their disbandment, which happened as a result of the Superstar Shake-up back in 2019.

Upon her release from WWE in 2021, Ruby Soho debuted in AEW. She remained a face for two years before turning heel earlier this year during the Revolution pay-per-view. She became a member of the Outcasts, and has still been standing alongside Saraya, despite Toni Storm turning on them.

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, went on a singles run after her time with the faction, and would end up being the most successful of the bunch in WWE. She became Ms. Money in the Bank and held the SmackDown Women's Championship. She would also have two reigns with the Women's tag team titles. As of now, she is recuperating from an injury and has been out since July.

Sarah Logan went on a singles run after the group's disbandment. This would last a year, before she was released due to budget cuts at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She made a return just last year and then joined the Viking Raiders alongside her husband Erik. She became known as Valhalla and has still been making appearances, with her last match being in July.

The trio have been known as one of the promotion's top-heel factions in recent history. Their chaotic arrival to WWE will be one that will be remembered, and they quickly put all the top stars on notice.

