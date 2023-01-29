"LIVE this moment" - Brandi Rhodes shares heartwarming message following Cody Rhodes' WWE Royal Rumble win

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes shared a heartwarming message for WWE star Cody Rhodes following his Royal Rumble victory.

The American Nightmare showed up at number 30 in the men's Royal Rumble match. He eliminated Gunther in the end to punch his ticket to a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

His wife Brandi Rhodes shared a heartwarming message for him on Twitter.

"11 years ago we had a private conversation in a TV hotel parking lot. It was a broken hearted pipe dream void of direction, but filled with hope. There were many setbacks. But now here he is pointing to the Wrestlemania sign. LIVE this moment @CodyRhodes... #Rhodes2Wrestlemania," Brandi Rhodes tweeted.

The couple were integral in getting AEW off the ground and both left the company together in February 2022.

Gunther and Sheamus got the Royal Rumble match underway, the former lasting the entire match till the end. Other big names like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul were involved in the match.

This was Cody Rhodes' ninth attempt at winning the multi-man match. His last appearance at the Rumble was back in 2016. The Royal Rumble match that year was for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Triple H emerged victorious.

This victory helped the former TNT Champion get a step closer to achieving his dream of winning the big one.

