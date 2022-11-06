Create

"Logan is a fan of AEW confirmed" - Twitter explodes to Logan Paul using major star's finisher against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

By Max Everett
Modified Nov 06, 2022 02:25 AM IST
WWE
Logan Paul landed a major AEW star's finisher on Roman Reigns

Logan Paul was set out to do the impossible as he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. He dug deep and diversified his move-set, so much so that he even adopted an AEW star's finisher for himself.

The entire premise of their title feud has been built on the idea that Logan could land one lucky shot, just enough to keep the Tribal Chief down for the count of three to become the World Champion. As well as making use of Reigns' own Superman Punch, drawing a close count of two, The Maverick even attempted to take his lucky shot in the form of Hangman Page's Buckshot Lariat.

Hangman used the finisher to put away the likes of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, winning the AEW title with the move, but Logan's use of the move failed to put Roman away.

Nevertheless, fans erupted on social media in reaction. Some, like the user below, even suggested that Paul had been keeping tabs on AEW.

@SeanRossSapp Logan is a fan of AEW confirmed

Others jested that he had performed the move better than either Hangman Page or CM Punk, with the latter also adopting the move in their clash at Double or Nothing this year.

@JobberNationTV he just hit a better buckshot lariat than punk and hangman 😭
@JobberNationTV did you see the buck shot lariat LMFAO yo he does it better then Hangnail adam page HAHAHAHAHAAHA!
@SeanRossSapp Better at it than Chicago Phil
@JobberNationTV Has a better buckshot lariat then hangman page 👀
@WWEGareth @JobberNationTV PUNK AND HANGMAN NEED TO TAKE NOTE
@SeanRossSapp CM Punk couldn't do the Buckshot Lariat. Is Logan the best in the world?
@SeanRossSapp And did it better than Hangman! Buttery smooth
@SeanRossSapp Hangman v Logan at Forbidden Door II confirmed.
@SeanRossSapp Did it better than CM Punk lmao
@SeanRossSapp Better at it than Chicago Phil

Despite expanding his set of moves and having his brother Jake Paul in his corner, Logan still fell victim to Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will continue his undefeated streak and his reign as the longest Universal Champion in WWE history.

Who did it better? WWE's Logan Paul or AEW's Hangman Page? Let us know in the comments below...

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
