Logan Paul copies major AEW star's finishing move at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul continues to impress the WWE Universe with his amazing athleticism, as he perfects an insane version of the Buckshot Lariat at Summerslam.

Ever since jumping into the pro wrestling scene, social media personality and popular podcast host, Logan Paul has never failed to leave his impression on the wrestling world with amazing in-ring abilities. Furthermore, Paul usually performs at high-profile WWE PLEs.

At this year's Summerslam, The Maverick squared off against Ricochet in the opening bout. The build-up for the match began at Royal Rumble earlier this year following their viral moment. It can't be denied that the match absolutely delivered what fans expected from two amazing high-flyers.

It featured several amazing spots and athletic moves. In the end, The Maverick emerged victorious with the help of outside interference by Paul's friend handing him knuckles.

Moreover, a move that caught fans' attention, especially AEW fans, was a modified and insane version of Hangman Adam Page's finishing move, the Buckshot Lariat, where Logan dived to the outside the ring to take out Ricochet.

When a veteran claimed that Logan Paul is better than most of the AEW roster

Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 and has been absolutely phenomenal in all of his matches since then. Furthermore, he got the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship at the Crown Jewel PLE last year.

Although he came up short in the match, Paul stole the show with his amazing performances. This led to him receiving praise from veterans. One such veteran was Jim Cornette, who commended Logan for his abilities while also taking a shot at the AEW roster:

"Logan Paul is a goddamn star that they found and they didn't even know it two years ago... He's obviously done the training, he's taken this seriously, his basics are better than 90 percent of the AEW roster in just the training that he's had... he's selling and understands why he's selling in the third match. That right there it was enough to get over with me" [From 00:12 to 01:40]

Moreover, The Maverick continues to entertain the wrestling fans with his amazing athleticism and dedication inside the squared circle and it would be interesting to see what's next for him following a great match against Ricochet.

