Longstanding friendship comes to an end with a heartbreaking betrayal on AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Modified Jun 06, 2024 01:49 GMT
AEW Dynamite had a very interesting segment [Image credits: AEW]

AEW Dynamite saw one of the longest-standing friendships come to a sad end. This was so heartbreaking, but at the same time, it was expected.

Kris Statlander turned heel a few weeks back after turning on Willow Nightingale, and in the process, she also showed signs of turning on her best friend, Orange Cassidy. They used to be a part of the Best Friends stable in the company.

On Dynamite, it all came to a screeching halt, and sadly for Cassidy, he was in the thick of things. The Freshly Squeezed was recovering after losing the chance to become the number one contender for the AEW International Championship.

Rey Fenix won the Four-Way match, and afterward, Don Callis and Trent Beretta showed up to confront Orange. Statlander came rushing out to the ring to seemingly play peacekeeper but instead hit Cassidy with a cheap shot.

That is when Willow Nightingale rushed out to the ring, which saw Statlander escape. The former was then seen consoling Orange Cassidy as his former best friend escaped to the back.

This brings to an end one of the storied friendships in AEW. It will be interesting to see what is next in store for Orange Cassidy.

