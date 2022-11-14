Disco Inferno blasted the overall presentation of rising star Jamie Hayter on AEW television. He also advised the latter about learning a certain aspect from WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Hayter has been popular with the crowd as of late, even though she is a heel and is aligned with former women's champion Britt Baker and Rebel. The English star also racked up a winning streak in singles action recently.

On the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno noticed a glaring note about the AEW star's presentation. He stated that Hayter tends to make her entrances fast.

The veteran suggested that the latter should learn how to methodically approach the ring the way Roman Reigns usually does. Disco added that if Hayter wants to be a star, she should start acting like one.

"These indie girls from the indies need to smarten up. Look at how long Roman Reigns takes his ring entrance right? Jamie Hayter rushes to the ring like fast, watches, comes right there and gets like 'I gotta get in the ring because I've only got six minutes for my match' this what looks like. She needs to start acting like a star if she wants to be a star," Inferno said. [from 17:03 - 17:20]

Watch the episode here:

Last week on Dynamite, Hayter faced Skye Blue in a one-on-one matchup following her and Baker's win over Blue and Madison Rayne on November 4th Rampage. The former prevailed after clobbering the latter with a massive lariat.

AEW star Jamie Hayter will have the biggest match in her career

At Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday, Jamie Hayter will look to end the reign of AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The two have been going at each other following the English star's challenge to the Australian sensation.

Storm won the interim title back on September 4th at All Out in a four-way match featuring Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida.

It will be interesting to see if Hayter fulfills her destiny by becoming the new women's champion this coming November 19.

What are your thoughts on Jamie Hayter's overall presentation on AEW TV? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how!

https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes