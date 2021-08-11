"Looking a little cookie-cutter" - WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray explains the biggest issue with AEW's programming [Exlcusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently spoke about the major issues concerning AEW's programming, explaining how most of the youngsters in the company lack distinct characters.

Stevie Ray recently sat down for the latest episode of Sportskeeda UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. When asked about his thoughts on AEW's product, the WCW legend stated that although the company is performing well overall, some issues need to be addressed.

UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone - Feat. WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray! https://t.co/UCl5xWac2R — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 11, 2021

Stevie Ray pointed out that most of the youngsters in AEW have similar characters that rob them of "individuality" and make them across as "cookie-cutter."

Ray explained that in the entertainment business, one has to separate themselves from their contemporaries to make a mark. The WWE Hall of Famer cited the example of football teams and how they don't have similar uniforms, which symbolizes their differences.

"I think AEW is really making traction, man. I would love to see that the guys in AEW that the company is going to push, have a little bit more individuality in their characters. Because to me, everything is starting to look a little cookie-cutter because a lot of the guys are starting to resemble other guys on the show. And the reason I say that is because this is an entertainment business and in the entertainment business, you always want to separate yourselves from your contemporaries. And that's why you don't see two football team uniforms look the same. I'm not saying it's a big deal, but a lot of times you want to separate yourself from the pact," said Stevie Ray.

Stevie Ray wants AEW to feature different kinds of matches

Stevie Ray also spoke about how AEW should ensure that the same moves aren't being performed in matches throughout the night. Further explaining the point, Ray added that performing similar maneuvers also plays a part in athletes being unable to carve a distinct identity for themselves.

Stevie Ray then discussed the fan perspective towards AEW, saying watching the same kind of matches can give the feeling of a similar "vibe," something that the company should avoid while booking a show.

"I think the company should focus on that a little bit more so that it doesn't look cookie-cutter and change the matches a little bit when they follow each other. I do not like to see the same moves from one match to another. That's part of the individuality that I'm talking about. And, from the standpoint, and focus of a fan watching, subconsciously they are seeing this stuff, they don't realize that subconsciously they are taking this stuff in. So, in essence, they start to look at the show, it's all one vibe, and I think that's really important when you put up a show," said Stevie Ray.

There's certainly merit to what Stevie Ray says, as AEW does seem to have a problem with many performers having a similar approach to wrestling. However, there's still ample time for the youngsters to hone their skills and find their characters, which could separate them from their opponents.

Do you agree with Stevie Ray's assessment of AEW's core issues? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you're using quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the original video.

Edited by Alan John