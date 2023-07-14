"Looks like AEW's landed another Hall of Famer!" - Jim Cornette takes a cheeky shot at The Elite's ally for Blood and Guts

This past week on AEW Dynamite, a top free agent was announced as the partner of The Elite in the upcoming Blood & Guts match. WWE veteran Jim Cornette reacted hilariously to the news over on Twitter

The top free agent is none other than Kota Ibushi. The Japanese star has been lauded as one of the greatest talents of his generation, and he will now join forces with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page to take on Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC in a highly anticipated Blood & Guts match.

Jim Cornette has been critical of several of the talents appearing in the match, including Ibushi. The legendary WWE manager had a hilarious reaction on Twitter after AEW announced that the former NJPW star was coming to Dynamite.

"Looks like AEW's landed another Hall of Famer!" tweeted Cornette.

Kota Ibushi breaks silence after AEW Blood & Guts announcement

Former NJPW Star Kota Ibushi has broken his silence after being announced as the final member of The Elite in the Blood & Guts match, which is set to take place on July 19th.

The returning PAC was revealed as the final member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Kenny Omega told the BCC to look at the titantron, which played a video confirming Kota Ibushi as the final member of The Elite and left fans in shock.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to talk about the blockbuster announcement. He seems excited to once again team with Kenny Omega and The Elite.

"Kept you waiting huh. I've been watching AEW this whole time. Kenny, your 5th man is...the Golden Elite's Kota Ibushi!! Sorry I'm late Page, Bucks, Kenny. Next week I'll be there!! Kota Ibushi is finally back at full strength so shall we change the world together? Let's go!!" tweeted Ibushi.

