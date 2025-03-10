Loyalty shattered at AEW Revolution: 2-year-old alliance fractured

A long-time partnership between two individuals in AEW has seemingly come to an end tonight at Revolution. This occurred after one of the individuals involved walked out on the other mid-match.

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana have become one of the most beloved duos in the company over the past year. This partnership was formed in April 2023, when Swerve's faction, Mogul Affiliates, merged with Nana's long-time faction, The Embassy. The new group, known as the Mogul Embassy, lasted for some time until all members except Swerve departed from it.

Tonight at AEW Revolution, Swerve Strickland squared off against Ricochet, with a future world title shot on the line and a chance to gain ownership of Nana's longtime Embassy jacket.

At a crucial point in the match, the former AEW World Champion was outside, going livid on Ricochet. The veteran tried stepping in, and he ended up getting pushed by his "boss." Swerve apologized for getting carried away in the heat of the moment, but Nana wasn't having it.

Eventually, Prince Nana got too upset and flipped off his partner and began walking out on him.

This left Swerve Strickland without anyone in his corner for the majority of the match, as he had to deal with Ricochet and the threat he posed.

