Luchasaurus squashes former WWE Superstar's son at AEW WrestleDream 2023

A former WWE Superstar's son got thrashed by Luchasaurus during the zero hour pre-show of the WrestleDream PPV. The name in question is 18-year-old Nick Wayne.

Nick is the son of late pro wrestling legend Buddy Wayne. He made his AEW debut after he was offered a contract by his long-time friend, Darby Allin, who used to train at Nick's father's academy. The Young man has showcased great talent so far.

At the AEW WrestleDream PPV in Seattle, Nick Wayne was slated to go one-on-one against Luchasaurus during the zero hour pre-show. The scheduled match was a result of the feud between Christian Cage and Darby Allin, in which both Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne were also involved.

With Darby and Christian being on the main event of the show, Wayne and Saurus also squared off to end the grudge. During the match, Wayne showed some heart, but the former TNT Champion seemed too much for him. As a result, Saurus ended up squashing the former WWE Superstar's son in minutes.

Although has Nick lost some of the initial matches of his All Elite career, he undoubtedly has a bright future ahead, considering he is just 18 years old and has a lot to learn.