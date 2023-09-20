LWO member sends a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara

AEW star Sammy Guevara's long-time friend and a current LWO faction member in WWE sent a special message to him while reacting to the kind words by Guevara on Instagram.

Sammy Guevara is getting well-deserved recognition in AEW right now after years of hard work on the independent wrestling scene. Guevara has been All Elite since the inception of the company, but it was a long journey to the top for him. During his journey, Sammy also made a lot of friends.

One such wrestler whom Sammy has known since his indie wrestling days happens to be the current WWE Superstar and LWO member Joaquin Wilde. The friendship still stays strong as Guevara recently shared a heartfelt message for Joaquin through his Instagram story:

"Thankyou for letting me crash on your couch and giving honest feedback and for just being a really genuine dude," Sammy wrote.

Meanwhile, Wilde also reacted to Sammy's kind words for him by sharing his Instagram story and writing a heartfelt message for his friend. Here is what he wrote:

"Proud of u Sammy."

Screenshots of Sammy and Joaquin's stories.

Sammy Guevara also shared a message for the legendary LWO leader

Many fans may not know that Sammy Guevara and the LWO leader, Rey Mysterio, have been in the ring together on the independent scene in the past. Sammy has claimed Rey to be his idol as well.

Meanwhile, Guevara has a special message for his hero as he shares a picture of him with the WWE Hall of Famer in another Instagram story with the following caption.

"Whoever says never meet your heros hasn't met you. Thank you for showing me that the only thing that matters is the size of your heart."

Moreover, while Rey Mysterio and the LWO faction continue to thrive in the WWE, Sammy Guevara also seems to be on the rise in his career in the AEW. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for both parties.

