"Don't talk to anyone, don't look at anyone funny" - Madi Wrenkowski reveals the difference in how WWE and AEW treats indie wrestlers backstage

Madi Wrenkowski has been featured regularly on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. The talented 26-year old had a lot of praise for Tony Khan's promotion in comparison to WWE.

'Miss Reality' last wrestled Skye Blue during the September 11 tapings of AEW Dark. The match was broadcast on October 6 with Skye Blue emerging victorious in just under 3 minutes. You can watch the match at the 28:24 minute mark in the following video.

Speaking on the San Antonio Wrestling Showcase, Madi Wrenkowski pointed to the freedom in AEW's backstage as a key point of difference. She stated that in WWE, enhancement talent was encouraged to stay quiet while AEW EVPs have created an atmosphere where workers can pick each other's brains.

"As far as the backstage at AEW, I think that the EVPs have done a great job at what they started initially to create a wrestling company that was not like the other. The backstage feel at AEW is entirely different than the backstage feeling that you have when you're a talent enhancement at WWE. When I was at WWE, it was very like, be seen not heard like just stay in your corner, stay in the areas, don't talk to anyone, don't look at anyone funny. At AEW, they actually encourage you to like, talk to people and kind of pick whoever's brain will let you, and that's exactly what I've done," Wrenkowski said.

What is Madi Wrenkowski's record in AEW?

Madi Wrenkowski has not officially signed with AEW, but she has faced some of the biggest names in the company. In probably the highlight of her AEW career, she faced current women's champion Dr. Britt Baker in the first round of an AEW tournament.

Madi Wrenkowski holds three wins in AEW, with victories over Leva Bates, Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure. She has also teamed up with prominent names in the women's division like Nyla Rose and The Bunny.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tony Khan has handed out contracts to talent who impressed him on the company's YouTube shows. Should Madi Wrenkowski continue on her upward trajectory, we could see the vaunted #AllElite banner next to her name.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku